Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 17,390 Shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 136.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,390 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.17% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FPXI. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $192,000.

FPXI stock opened at $62.51 on Thursday. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $42.94 and a twelve month high of $79.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.37.

