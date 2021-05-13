Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 3,658 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $67.25 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $45.16 and a 12 month high of $70.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.50.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

