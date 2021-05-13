Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 6,900 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 681.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,912 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in SEA in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in SEA by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in SEA by 431.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in SEA during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in SEA during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SE shares. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on SEA in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

Shares of SE stock opened at $213.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $109.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.59 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $240.60 and its 200 day moving average is $218.57. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $59.26 and a twelve month high of $285.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). SEA had a negative return on equity of 144.79% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

