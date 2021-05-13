Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 48.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,072 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WCN. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,101 shares in the company, valued at $734,133.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WCN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.17.

NYSE WCN opened at $119.00 on Thursday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $124.95. The stock has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.56, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

