Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stock Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Haemonetics by 531.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Haemonetics by 330.2% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $140.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $158.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded shares of Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

Shares of HAE stock opened at $59.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. Haemonetics Co. has a 52 week low of $58.16 and a 52 week high of $142.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.31.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

