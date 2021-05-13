Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,196,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,408,000 after buying an additional 150,093 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,672,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,869,000 after buying an additional 182,352 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,335,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,790,000 after buying an additional 24,970 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth $227,405,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,903,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,273,000 after purchasing an additional 21,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.71.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $91.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.39. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $64.25 and a 12 month high of $103.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.63%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

