Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) by 75.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,144 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.35% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MQY. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 13,109 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.57% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund stock opened at $16.24 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.34.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

