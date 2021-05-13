Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,571 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ISTB. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,685,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,300,000 after buying an additional 628,478 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,548,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,970,000 after buying an additional 118,641 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,338,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,109,000 after buying an additional 117,881 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,278,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,999,000 after acquiring an additional 114,324 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,002,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,434,000 after acquiring an additional 34,857 shares during the period.

Shares of ISTB stock opened at $51.27 on Thursday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $51.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.49.

