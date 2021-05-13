Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 25,219 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Navient worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NAVI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Navient by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,313,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,722,000 after buying an additional 337,684 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Navient by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,308,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,669,000 after purchasing an additional 102,099 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Navient by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,137,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,172,000 after purchasing an additional 265,888 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Navient by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,056,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,374,000 after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Navient by 804.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,232,000 after purchasing an additional 926,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Navient news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $225,446.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NAVI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Navient from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Navient currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.19.

Navient stock opened at $16.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a current ratio of 12.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.82. Navient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.37 million. Navient had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

