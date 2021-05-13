Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.81 Million Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,753 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 1.26% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POCT. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 419.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 69,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 56,484 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 137.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 39,011 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at about $903,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 50,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 28,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 20,143 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $28.56 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $28.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.69 and its 200 day moving average is $27.93.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.