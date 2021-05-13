Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) by 800.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,171 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.11% of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECL. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 692.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,090,000 after buying an additional 19,537 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TECL opened at $39.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.60. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $15.29 and a twelve month high of $52.07.

