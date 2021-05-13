Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 49.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,452 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at $2,848,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 6,497.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 8,706 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after buying an additional 9,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at $1,239,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 64,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.40, for a total transaction of $15,319,192.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shengpo Wu sold 12,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,630,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 223,441 shares of company stock worth $53,361,469. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.14.

NYSE WHR opened at $240.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.32. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $101.03 and a 12 month high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

