Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 11,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POR stock opened at $48.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.25. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $31.96 and a one year high of $51.60.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.47 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.20%.

In other news, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $74,535.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,873 shares in the company, valued at $490,589.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M Lee Pelton sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $1,221,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,105 shares in the company, valued at $254,484.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on POR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Portland General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

