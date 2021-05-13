Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $1.98 Million in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:BMAR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:BMAR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 63,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 2.96% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter worth $4,399,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter worth $2,799,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March by 189.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 28,035 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March by 193.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 19,772 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at $686,000.

BMAR opened at $31.50 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March has a 1 year low of $24.93 and a 1 year high of $32.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.16.

