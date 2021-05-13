Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000.

RYH stock opened at $278.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.86. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a one year low of $206.92 and a one year high of $287.35.

