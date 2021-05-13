Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 22,899 Shares of MFAM Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MFMS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of MFAM Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MFMS) by 93.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,899 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.97% of MFAM Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MFAM Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $288,000.

MFMS stock opened at $35.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.93. MFAM Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $44.83.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for MFAM Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFAM Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.