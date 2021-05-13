Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 2,855 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYD. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 487.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 326.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000.

Shares of SPYD stock opened at $40.46 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $24.31 and a 12 month high of $42.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.56 and a 200-day moving average of $35.41.

