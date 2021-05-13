Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 5,440 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBSH opened at $76.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.60 and its 200 day moving average is $71.50. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.60 and a fifty-two week high of $83.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 0.96.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.03 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.79%.

CBSH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

In related news, VP David L. Orf sold 592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $43,849.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,943.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul A. Steiner sold 932 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $75,352.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,035.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,240 shares of company stock worth $3,795,308 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

