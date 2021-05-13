Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 66,629 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 69.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,629 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Qurate Retail by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Qurate Retail by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 51,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. raised its position in Qurate Retail by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Qurate Retail by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 102,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRTEA opened at $12.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.19 and a 200-day moving average of $11.36. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $14.62.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 4.89%. Qurate Retail’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Qurate Retail in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Qurate Retail Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

