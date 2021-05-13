Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases New Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 64,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 1.46% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter valued at $10,407,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter worth about $3,395,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth about $3,060,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 1,012.8% during the 1st quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 106,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 96,976 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 100,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 19,933 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PMAR opened at $29.75 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March has a one year low of $25.25 and a one year high of $30.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.83.

See Also: Holder of Record

