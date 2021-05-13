Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases Shares of 200,926 Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 200,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.19% of Cohn Robbins as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRHC. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohn Robbins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cohn Robbins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cohn Robbins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Cohn Robbins during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohn Robbins in the fourth quarter valued at $177,000.

CRHC stock opened at $9.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $11.46.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

