Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,646 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 553.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 669.2% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TWLO. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.50.

In other Twilio news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.73, for a total value of $1,470,849.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.92, for a total value of $650,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 203,935 shares of company stock worth $79,447,071 over the last ninety days. 6.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twilio stock opened at $296.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $354.51 and its 200-day moving average is $351.58. The company has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.34 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.94. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.13 and a 12 month high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. Research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.