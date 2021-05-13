Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,444 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 1.64% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,345,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 58,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 32,857 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 54,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 32,702 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $700,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 488,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,998,000 after purchasing an additional 18,104 shares during the last quarter.

DVOL stock opened at $26.03 on Thursday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $19.17 and a 52-week high of $27.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.72.

