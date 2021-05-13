Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,142,928 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 96.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,142,928 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHYG. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,319,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,257,000 after purchasing an additional 470,657 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 924,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,987,000 after purchasing an additional 94,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 843,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,314,000 after purchasing an additional 205,319 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $22,658,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 274,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,555,000 after purchasing an additional 26,190 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SHYG stock opened at $45.62 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.35. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $40.94 and a 12 month high of $45.99.

