Jardine Matheson (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Sets New 1-Year High at $68.10

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $68.10 and last traded at $65.97, with a volume of 23312 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.04.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jardine Matheson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.70 and its 200-day moving average is $57.70.

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses. It is also involved in the restaurants and hotels, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses.

