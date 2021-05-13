Jay C. Hoag Sells 2,639 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $486.66. 2,707,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,819,314. The stock has a market cap of $215.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $523.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $519.17. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $397.86 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. DZ Bank raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $590.90.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 411.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

