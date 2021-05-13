JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Purchased by TB Alternative Assets Ltd.

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 100.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares during the period. JD.com accounts for approximately 4.0% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $36,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 4.7% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 109,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,230,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 150,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,705,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,940,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $247,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JD.com during the first quarter valued at about $224,000. 40.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.11. The company had a trading volume of 173,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,989,643. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.37 and a 1-year high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $224.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

JD has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on JD.com from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

