Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Core-Mark in a research report issued on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Fishbein now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.66. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Core-Mark’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 13.61%. Core-Mark’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CORE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Core-Mark from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Core-Mark has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Shares of CORE opened at $40.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 0.38. Core-Mark has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CORE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Core-Mark by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 20,147 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Core-Mark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $760,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Core-Mark by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 10,658 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Core-Mark by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,020,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,982,000 after purchasing an additional 65,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core-Mark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

