Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Coty Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:COTY)

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Coty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.03). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Coty’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on COTY. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Coty from $9.25 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Shares of NYSE COTY traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.89. The stock had a trading volume of 42,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,210,720. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average of $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 2.25. Coty has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $10.49.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COTY. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Coty by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 105,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Coty by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 409,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Coty by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Coty by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 514,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Coty by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

