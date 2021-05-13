Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Rubius Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.51) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.57). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rubius Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.14) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.38) EPS.

Get Rubius Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $10.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $4.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rubius Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

NASDAQ RUBY opened at $23.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.58. Rubius Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $38.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 2.37.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.03.

In other Rubius Therapeutics news, insider Maiken Keson-Brookes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $506,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $506,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship acquired 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.00 per share, with a total value of $6,090,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RUBY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 53.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.