Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Summit Materials, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SUM)

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Summit Materials in a report released on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the construction company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Summit Materials’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.77 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS.

SUM has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of NYSE SUM opened at $32.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.08 and a 200 day moving average of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.43. Summit Materials has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $33.70.

In other Summit Materials news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $193,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,979 shares in the company, valued at $386,379.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Summit Materials by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Summit Materials by 4.2% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 16,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Summit Materials by 26.6% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Summit Materials during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Summit Materials by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

