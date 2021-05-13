Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target to $65.00

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 60.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BMBL. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bumble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.21.

NASDAQ BMBL traded down $6.76 on Thursday, reaching $40.48. The company had a trading volume of 13,239,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760,033. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.50. Bumble has a 52-week low of $38.91 and a 52-week high of $84.80.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $1.72. The business had revenue of $170.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.74 million. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 24,798,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $1,018,488,687.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd bought 488,371 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,999,953.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble in the first quarter valued at $39,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bumble in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Bumble in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bumble during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

