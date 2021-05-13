Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Sesen Bio in a research report issued on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.05). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sesen Bio’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27).

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sesen Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Sesen Bio from $2.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SESN opened at $2.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $401.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.22. Sesen Bio has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $3.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.03.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SESN. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Sesen Bio by 27.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 299,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 64,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 58.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,303,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 482,514 shares during the period. TRV GP LLC bought a new position in Sesen Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $10,638,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Sesen Bio by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 9,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sesen Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $396,000. Institutional investors own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Sesen Bio Company Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM)-positive solid tumors.

