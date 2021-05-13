JMP Securities Raises Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Price Target to $55.00

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) had its price objective upped by research analysts at JMP Securities from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 59.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on VRM. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Vroom in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of Vroom from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.86.

Get Vroom alerts:

VRM stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.55. The stock had a trading volume of 333,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,797,973. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.32. Vroom has a 1-year low of $26.96 and a 1-year high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $591.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Vroom will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David K. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total transaction of $313,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,630.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 35,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $1,574,131.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 382,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,835,546.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,548,872 shares of company stock valued at $57,843,312 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vroom by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,549,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477,398 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vroom by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,537,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,445 shares in the last quarter. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vroom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,937,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Vroom by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,179,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,992,000 after acquiring an additional 614,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vroom by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,106,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,138,000 after acquiring an additional 499,053 shares in the last quarter. 37.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.