Jobchain (JOB) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded up 15% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Jobchain has a market cap of $8.78 million and $288,721.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jobchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Jobchain has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00087757 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00020156 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $521.54 or 0.01042602 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.63 or 0.00067229 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.23 or 0.00110414 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00060103 BTC.

Jobchain Profile

Jobchain (CRYPTO:JOB) is a coin. It was first traded on March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,952,558,293 coins. Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain . The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Jobchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jobchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

