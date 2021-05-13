JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €26.60 Price Target

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been assigned a €26.60 ($31.29) target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 25.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Independent Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €32.91 ($38.72).

Shares of ETR G1A opened at €35.80 ($42.12) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €35.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of €31.13. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion and a PE ratio of 66.79. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €20.74 ($24.40) and a 12-month high of €37.34 ($43.93).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

