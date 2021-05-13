JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 10,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 42,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,543,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,288,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,173,000 after buying an additional 7,010 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $157.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.40 and a fifty-two week high of $163.73.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. Insiders sold a total of 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

