JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY)

Posted by on May 13th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AAVMY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded ABN AMRO Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. ABN AMRO Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:AAVMY traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $12.61. 42,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,386. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.00. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $13.58.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY)

Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.