JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY)

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AAVMY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded ABN AMRO Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. ABN AMRO Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:AAVMY traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $12.61. 42,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,386. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.00. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $13.58.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

