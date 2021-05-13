JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income plc (LON:MATE) Insider Patrick Edwardson Acquires 5,000,000 Shares

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income plc (LON:MATE) insider Patrick Edwardson bought 5,000,000 shares of JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 101 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of £5,050,000 ($6,597,857.33).

Shares of MATE stock traded down GBX 1.25 ($0.02) on Thursday, reaching GBX 100.50 ($1.31). The stock had a trading volume of 139,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,079. JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income plc has a 1 year low of GBX 80.50 ($1.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 103 ($1.35). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 99.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 91.03.

Get JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st.

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC was founded in 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.