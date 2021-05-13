JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Stock Holdings Raised by REDW Wealth LLC

REDW Wealth LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,432,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,420 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 24.4% of REDW Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $72,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $508,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 354,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,007,000 after buying an additional 20,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 9,989 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.71. 2,667,022 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.74 and its 200 day moving average is $50.77.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.