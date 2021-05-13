JulSwap Hits Market Cap of $51.85 Million (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 13th. JulSwap has a total market cap of $51.85 million and $3.72 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, JulSwap has traded 24% lower against the US dollar. One JulSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000267 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.72 or 0.00652089 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00081344 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.85 or 0.00234822 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004517 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $600.29 or 0.01216717 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $516.26 or 0.01046393 BTC.

JulSwap Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 393,214,774 coins. The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity . The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

