Jupiter Market Capitalization Reaches $4.05 Million (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded down 17.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. One Jupiter coin can currently be bought for $0.0319 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Jupiter has traded down 31.1% against the dollar. Jupiter has a total market cap of $4.05 million and $1.86 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Jupiter alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00079860 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $299.34 or 0.00601869 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.63 or 0.00234509 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004127 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $606.49 or 0.01205674 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $530.33 or 0.01066304 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jupiter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jupiter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.