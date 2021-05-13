Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Receives “Reduce” Rating from Numis Securities

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Numis Securities in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 7,000 ($91.46) target price on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 7,930 ($103.61) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £125 ($163.31) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays set a £120.80 ($157.83) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of £101.21 ($132.23).

JET traded down GBX 16 ($0.21) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 6,231 ($81.41). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,699. The firm has a market cap of £9.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -65.90. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12 month low of GBX 5,964 ($77.92) and a 12 month high of £100.50 ($131.30). The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7,302.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7,792.92.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

