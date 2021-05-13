JUST (JST) Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One JUST coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, JUST has traded 28.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. JUST has a market capitalization of $252.33 million and $336.74 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get JUST alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $326.87 or 0.00653197 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00082194 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $116.94 or 0.00233686 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004455 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $622.30 or 0.01243569 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $529.43 or 0.01057977 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUST’s official website is just.network/# . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JUST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.