JustBet (WINR) Market Cap Reaches $4.52 Million

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Over the last week, JustBet has traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One JustBet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. JustBet has a total market capitalization of $4.52 million and approximately $260,389.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About JustBet

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

Buying and Selling JustBet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

