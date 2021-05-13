JustLiquidity Trading 29.1% Lower This Week (JUL)

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. In the last week, JustLiquidity has traded down 29.1% against the dollar. One JustLiquidity coin can now be bought for about $55.59 or 0.00114883 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JustLiquidity has a total market capitalization of $24.29 million and approximately $985,963.00 worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00081247 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.16 or 0.00576881 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $110.64 or 0.00228636 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004054 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $547.01 or 0.01130390 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $555.78 or 0.01148515 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

JustLiquidity Profile

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 coins and its circulating supply is 436,871 coins. JustLiquidity’s official Twitter account is @JustLiquidity . The official website for JustLiquidity is justliquidity.org . The official message board for JustLiquidity is medium.com/@justliquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “Joule is a marketplace where users can trade on the popularity levels of public figures to earn tokens. It gives users a voice and a monthly income through teaching others blockchain. On the platform, Joule is at the same time the unit of Price, the unit of Popularity Index and a Cryptocurrency (token symbol: JUL). In other words, it has multiple related functions. “

JustLiquidity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustLiquidity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JustLiquidity using one of the exchanges listed above.

