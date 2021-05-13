Kairos Acquisition (NASDAQ:KAIR) Trading Down 0.5%

Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR)’s share price dropped 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.73 and last traded at $9.76. Approximately 2,074 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 81,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KAIR. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Kairos Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $5,836,000. Knott David M acquired a new stake in shares of Kairos Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,546,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kairos Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,229,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kairos Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,349,000. Finally, Serengeti Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kairos Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $975,000.

Kairos Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock or share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company intends to focus on the regulated insurance or reinsurance companies, distributors or technology, and insurance service providers that focus on specialty lines of business.

