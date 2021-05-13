Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kamada had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 15.60%.

Shares of NASDAQ KMDA traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.67. 6,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,590. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.57. Kamada has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $13.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.43 million, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.10.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

