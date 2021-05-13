Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kamada had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 15.60%.
Shares of NASDAQ KMDA traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.67. 6,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,590. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.57. Kamada has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $13.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.43 million, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.10.
About Kamada
See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund
Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.