Katalyo (KTLYO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.40 Million

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One Katalyo coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000733 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Katalyo has a total market capitalization of $3.71 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Katalyo has traded down 12.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00079647 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $276.49 or 0.00584482 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.24 or 0.00233033 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004237 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $514.31 or 0.01087216 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $571.20 or 0.01207477 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Katalyo

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

