KBR (NYSE:KBR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $41.80

Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.80 and last traded at $41.75, with a volume of 89497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.29.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KBR. Truist increased their price target on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.92.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

In other news, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $68,491.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,293,906. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $72,261.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KBR by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of KBR by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in KBR by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 29,279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

